Pops
My husband took this photo of my dad (95) and I yesterday It’s been a really rough few months for him (broken arm and broken eye bone - two bad falls). But this man is strong. A treasure 💙🤍💙
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
R Warner
@rwarner
Started my photography with this project over 5 years ago and decided to come back so that I could get back into using my camera...
