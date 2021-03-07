Previous
Pops by rwarner
61 / 365

Pops

My husband took this photo of my dad (95) and I yesterday It’s been a really rough few months for him (broken arm and broken eye bone - two bad falls). But this man is strong. A treasure 💙🤍💙
R Warner

@rwarner
Started my photography with this project over 5 years ago and decided to come back so that I could get back into using my camera...
