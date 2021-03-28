Previous
Happy 95th to dad. Celebrating with family. by rwarner
82 / 365

Happy 95th to dad. Celebrating with family.

28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

R Warner

@rwarner
Started my photography with this project over 5 years ago and decided to come back so that I could get back into using my camera...
22% complete

stephanie dp
Such a sweet photo!
March 29th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Delightful!!
March 29th, 2021  
