❤️. goopies and all by rwarner
189 / 365

❤️. goopies and all

14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

R Warner

@rwarner
Started my photography with this project over 5 years ago and decided to come back so that I could get back into using my camera...
51% complete

Monica
Awwww, adorable
July 14th, 2021  
