Previous
Next
Mountain Ash Berries by rwaterhouse
74 / 365

Mountain Ash Berries

From our deck. Very interesting light due to an ice fog.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Roger Waterhouse

ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
It looks very cold.
December 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise