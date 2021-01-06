Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
84 / 365
Kershaw
For the minimal challenge. This is a Kershaw knife I use daily, which is both a tool and a work of mechanical art. The patina just makes it more so.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
84
photos
17
followers
14
following
23% complete
View this month »
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
6th January 2021 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal-16
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close