Kershaw by rwaterhouse
84 / 365

Kershaw

For the minimal challenge. This is a Kershaw knife I use daily, which is both a tool and a work of mechanical art. The patina just makes it more so.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Roger Waterhouse

@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
