Previous
Next
A Minimal Tool by rwaterhouse
90 / 365

A Minimal Tool

This is a Gerber Shard mini tool. It’s about the size of my thumb and goes on a keychain. For the minimal challenge.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Roger Waterhouse

ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise