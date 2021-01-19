Previous
Railcar Graffiti by rwaterhouse
97 / 365

Railcar Graffiti

Usually pretty bad, but this one impressed me. No idea what it says however!
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Roger Waterhouse

