Winter is Coming
Forgive the gratuitous Game of Thrones reference, but this shot totally made me think of GoT. Bitterly cold here today with a low of -30C and very overcast. Made for a very foreboding mood.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
6th February 2021 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
