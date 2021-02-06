Previous
Winter is Coming by rwaterhouse
115 / 365

Winter is Coming

Forgive the gratuitous Game of Thrones reference, but this shot totally made me think of GoT. Bitterly cold here today with a low of -30C and very overcast. Made for a very foreboding mood.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Roger Waterhouse

@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
