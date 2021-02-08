Sign up
Bitter Cold
Another very cold day, and I must admit, my enthusiasm for being outside was pretty limited. Not the most carefully thought out and composed photo I've ever taken, but it will do....
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
8th February 2021 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
Susan
ace
Beautiful
February 9th, 2021
