Amuse Bouche

We went out for Valentines tonite to our local fine dining establishment which just reopened on Feb 8th. It was so nice to see other people and enjoy a social experience. This was the first of five courses and is described in the menu as “Butter Poached Atlantic Lobster | Grapefruit | Avocado | Tarragon Creme Fraiche | Quinoa Blini”. It was delicious as were the other courses!