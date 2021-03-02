Previous
Ran When Parked Part II by rwaterhouse
139 / 365

Ran When Parked Part II

Same yard as the last one. Desperate for a shot and almost home. I'm happy with how it turned out however.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Roger Waterhouse

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Great colours in that rusty old truck
March 3rd, 2021  
