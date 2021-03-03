Sign up
Ran When Parked Part III
Feeling lazy and uninspired so went looking for more old trucks in the same hamlet and found this (and a few others so there will likely be more).
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
Tags
truck
