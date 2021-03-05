Previous
The Ice Is Melting by rwaterhouse
The Ice Is Melting

Coal Lake from the south side of the valley. The weather has been really warm so the ice is looking very splotchy. If that was my ice fishing gear on the lake I'd be quite concerned!
Roger Waterhouse

