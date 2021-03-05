Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
142 / 365
The Ice Is Melting
Coal Lake from the south side of the valley. The weather has been really warm so the ice is looking very splotchy. If that was my ice fishing gear on the lake I'd be quite concerned!
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
142
photos
23
followers
22
following
38% complete
View this month »
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6s
Taken
5th March 2021 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close