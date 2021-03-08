Previous
Haselwood Mill by rwaterhouse
Haselwood Mill

Captured on my way home from work. Bit of a snowstorm today so spring isn't quite here just yet.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Roger Waterhouse

@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
