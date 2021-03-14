Previous
We're Back! by rwaterhouse
151 / 365

We're Back!

A sure sign of spring is the return of the Canada Geese. These two were wandering a field and being VERY loud.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Roger Waterhouse

@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
