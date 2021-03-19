Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
156 / 365
Grain Elevator With Tree
Just caught the last bit of sun before the clouds rolled in.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
156
photos
24
followers
22
following
42% complete
View this month »
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6s
Taken
19th March 2021 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
ace
This looks like a painting. I really like this shot. The lighting is so good, the colors in the grasses are so warm, and the sky is really nice.
March 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close