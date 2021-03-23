Previous
Bus Prison? by rwaterhouse
160 / 365

Bus Prison?

Maybe a bus graveyard? Anyway a bunch of buses behind barbed wire. Super busy day today so not much time for photo ops. Can you tell the sky is fake? I'm not a huge fan of sky replacement but this needed something and this looks ok to me.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Roger Waterhouse

@rwaterhouse
Roger Waterhouse
