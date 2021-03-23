Sign up
Previous
Next
160 / 365
Bus Prison?
Maybe a bus graveyard? Anyway a bunch of buses behind barbed wire. Super busy day today so not much time for photo ops. Can you tell the sky is fake? I'm not a huge fan of sky replacement but this needed something and this looks ok to me.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
0
0
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
160
photos
28
followers
22
following
43% complete
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6s
Taken
23rd March 2021 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
