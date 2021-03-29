Previous
Next
Two Silos by rwaterhouse
166 / 365

Two Silos

Once again a bit of a detour on my way home. Very wintery today, with -10, snow and strong freezing winds. But then the sun peeked out momentarily and I got the shot.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Roger Waterhouse

ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
This is a gorgeous landscape. Love the light and the tones.
March 30th, 2021  
Bill ace
This is a very soothing shot. I like the flow of the hill.
March 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise