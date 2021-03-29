Sign up
Two Silos
Once again a bit of a detour on my way home. Very wintery today, with -10, snow and strong freezing winds. But then the sun peeked out momentarily and I got the shot.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6s
Taken
29th March 2021 4:14pm
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is a gorgeous landscape. Love the light and the tones.
March 30th, 2021
Bill
ace
This is a very soothing shot. I like the flow of the hill.
March 30th, 2021
