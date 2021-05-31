Sign up
229 / 365
Nature Always Wins
Abandoned homestead slowly being reclaimed by the forest.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Roger Waterhouse
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
Dawn
ace
A cool find and I bet it could tell some stories
June 1st, 2021
