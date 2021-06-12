Previous
Humming Bird Moth by rwaterhouse
241 / 365

Humming Bird Moth

Yes this is a real thing. It behaves exactly like a hummingbird but it's a moth! Spotted on our drive today exploring the backroads of Alberta.
12th June 2021

Roger Waterhouse

@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
