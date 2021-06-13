Previous
Hey Mister, Whatcha Doin? by rwaterhouse
242 / 365

Hey Mister, Whatcha Doin?

These curious cows were watching me quite intently as I was shooting a homestead on the other side of the road. Startled me a bit when I turned around and saw them.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Roger Waterhouse

@rwaterhouse
