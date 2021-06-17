Previous
My Own Private Church by rwaterhouse
246 / 365

My Own Private Church

Lovely little church spotted on private land.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Roger Waterhouse

Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities).
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find. There is so much to love about this picture
June 18th, 2021  
