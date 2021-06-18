Previous
Pioneer Life by rwaterhouse
247 / 365

Pioneer Life

Imagine living here in January in Alberta. Two or three feet of snow, and temperatures down to -25 C (-13F), with only a wood stove or two for heat. Oh, and no indoor plumbing. Pretty hardy folk.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Roger Waterhouse

Photo Details

Bill ace
Love this drone perspective. It really would have been a hard life.
June 19th, 2021  
