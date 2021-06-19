Previous
Next
Can I Get a Napkin Please? by rwaterhouse
248 / 365

Can I Get a Napkin Please?

19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Roger Waterhouse

ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise