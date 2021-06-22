Previous
Corner Kick! by rwaterhouse
Corner Kick!

Now that our lockdowns are easing, my son had his first real soccer game in more than a year. This is him sending a beautiful corner kick. We lost 4-0, but it was great to watch these young athletes giving their all.
Roger Waterhouse

