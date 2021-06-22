Sign up
Corner Kick!
Now that our lockdowns are easing, my son had his first real soccer game in more than a year. This is him sending a beautiful corner kick. We lost 4-0, but it was great to watch these young athletes giving their all.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6s
Taken
22nd June 2021 6:30pm
Tags
soccer
