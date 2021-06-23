Previous
Patina by rwaterhouse
Patina

Super busy this week now that soccer has started, so I dug this up from the archives. Lovely old Chevrolet Apache (one of the first 4x4 trucks) spotted on a trip to Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.
Roger Waterhouse

@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities).
