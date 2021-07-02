Previous
Next
Yet Another Homestead by rwaterhouse
261 / 365

Yet Another Homestead

A quick drone shoot on my way home from work. Had to cut it short as the wind was gusting quite strongly.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Roger Waterhouse

ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise