265 / 365
Mystery Building
Not really sure what this is. Looks like a barn, but there seems to be a living area and a deck.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6s
Taken
1st April 2021 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
