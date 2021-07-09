Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
266 / 365
Pigeons at Sunset
At an abandoned farm in Southern Alberta looking west towards the Rocky Mountains.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
271
photos
35
followers
22
following
74% complete
View this month »
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6s
Taken
9th July 2021 8:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close