Prairie Sentinel by rwaterhouse
Prairie Sentinel

These grain elevators were once everywhere in Western Canada, but are becoming quite scarce these days. Located in Herronton, Alberta, which is almost a ghost town.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Roger Waterhouse

@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
