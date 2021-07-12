Sign up
266 / 365
Prairie Sentinel
These grain elevators were once everywhere in Western Canada, but are becoming quite scarce these days. Located in Herronton, Alberta, which is almost a ghost town.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
0
0
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
266
photos
35
followers
22
following
72% complete
View this month »
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6s
Taken
9th July 2021 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
