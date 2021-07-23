Sign up
276 / 365
Oh Deer!
This lovely young lady was on our neighbors lawn this morning when I was heading to work. She was gracious enough to wait for me to get the camera and a few shots before she bounded away.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Roger Waterhouse
ace
@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities). Particularly enjoy taking photos of...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6s
Taken
23rd July 2021 6:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 24th, 2021
