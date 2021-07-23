Previous
Oh Deer! by rwaterhouse
276 / 365

Oh Deer!

This lovely young lady was on our neighbors lawn this morning when I was heading to work. She was gracious enough to wait for me to get the camera and a few shots before she bounded away.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Roger Waterhouse

@rwaterhouse
Have dabbled in photography for years but started getting serious this spring (as Covid restricted many of my other activities).
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
July 24th, 2021  
