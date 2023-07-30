Sign up
Piano steps
Taken in the back streets of Siteia, Crete.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Rosie White-Hlouv...
@rwhite
Originally from Northampton, U.K, I have been living in Kos, Greece for the past 30yrs. Since becoming widowed, I now split my time between the...
365
NTH-NX9
20th September 2022 1:23pm
#blackandwhite
#streetphotography
#crete
