Previous
Next
Old Bella Hotel in Lake Valley, New Mexico by ryan161
62 / 365

Old Bella Hotel in Lake Valley, New Mexico

This building was originally a hotel in ghost town of Lake Valley. It came to be the residence of Pedro Martinez and his wife Savina. Pedro moved to Lake Valley in 1904 at the age of two. He lived in Lake Valley until 1994.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Ryan

ace
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

leggzy
It would have been a grand old building in its day & imagine the stories that it holds. Nice find
June 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise