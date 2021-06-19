Sign up
62 / 365
Old Bella Hotel in Lake Valley, New Mexico
This building was originally a hotel in ghost town of Lake Valley. It came to be the residence of Pedro Martinez and his wife Savina. Pedro moved to Lake Valley in 1904 at the age of two. He lived in Lake Valley until 1994.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Ryan
ace
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
9
1
365
Canon EOS REBEL T3
9th June 2021 10:11am
desert
,
architecture
,
new mexico
,
ghost town
,
old west
leggzy
It would have been a grand old building in its day & imagine the stories that it holds. Nice find
June 19th, 2021
