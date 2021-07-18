Sign up
82 / 365
Road to Hopi Reservation
The Hopi Reservation is in Northern Arizona. To get there, you have to drive this really, really straight road for an hour...and try not to nod off!
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
1
1
Ryan
ace
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
85
photos
25
followers
43
following
22% complete
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
76
77
3
78
79
80
81
82
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
27th June 2021 11:13am
road
,
blue
,
desert
,
arizona
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! Great shot! Looks just like some of the roads in Dark Wind with Lou Diamond Phillips (mystery about a murdered Navajo on Hopi land).
July 18th, 2021
