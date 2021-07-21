Homol'ovi

Homol'ovi, "Place of the Little Hills" in Hopi. This ancestral pueblo was populated from 1260 - 1400 by the Hisat'sinom, "Long Ago People" in Hopi. After leaving the site, they migrated north and joined the villages on the Hopi mesa. There are around 1200 rooms at Homol'ovi. In the late 1870's Mormon settlers built the village of Sunset nearby due to river access. They were warned by the Hopi the area they were building on was prone to flooding, but established the village anyway. You guessed it, a short time later Sunset washed away and the area is no longer inhabited.



I've included the tag "ruins" for 365, but the Hopi do not consider Homol'ovi ruins as the site continues to be spiritually alive.