Walnut Canyon Interior by ryan161
Walnut Canyon Interior

Sorry Leggzy, yesterday's home was closed to visitors, so no interior shot. :(

The Puebloan ancestors built their homes with a hole above the door and used the curve of the cliff to vent smoke. They also plastered the walls on the inside.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Ryan

Ryan
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
marlboromaam (Mags)
Wow! Look at the stripes in that stone. Love all the texture and the great tones here.
August 13th, 2021  
