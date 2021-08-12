Sign up
104 / 365
Walnut Canyon Interior
Sorry Leggzy, yesterday's home was closed to visitors, so no interior shot. :(
The Puebloan ancestors built their homes with a hole above the door and used the curve of the cliff to vent smoke. They also plastered the walls on the inside.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
1
1
Ryan
ace
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
107
photos
29
followers
46
following
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
28th June 2021 12:04pm
arizona
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! Look at the stripes in that stone. Love all the texture and the great tones here.
August 13th, 2021
365 Project
close