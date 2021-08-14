Previous
Vertebrae by ryan161
106 / 365

Vertebrae

Found this on the beach in Oregon way back in 1996. I think its a seal vertebrae. Every now and then, my brain likes to suggest its a human vertebrae and I get weirded out!
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Ryan

Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
bkb in the city
Great find
August 14th, 2021  
