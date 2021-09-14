Previous
Closing Time by ryan161
Closing Time

I like that late night, semi-exhausted, heading home feeling. Well, younger me likes it, current me thinks it's a terrible idea!
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Ryan

Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great humor in your narrative. LOL! Your description is on the money with your capture too!
September 15th, 2021  
