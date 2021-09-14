Sign up
Closing Time
I like that late night, semi-exhausted, heading home feeling. Well, younger me likes it, current me thinks it's a terrible idea!
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Ryan
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
365
Canon EOS REBEL T3
4th September 2021 9:16pm
b&w
,
black and white
,
arizona
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great humor in your narrative. LOL! Your description is on the money with your capture too!
September 15th, 2021
