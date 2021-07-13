Sign up
3 / 365
Earthsea Cycle
I loved the Earthsea trilogy as a kid. Recently learned there were three more books written much later. Been having fun traveling back to the archipelago!
Took this sunset shot on Santorini.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Ryan
ace
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
Tags
sunset
,
santorini
,
nfpmag-1
