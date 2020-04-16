Previous
Thursday, April 16, 2020 by ryanjasonphotography
a beautiful sunny day in the quiet ghost town of Downtown Franklin, which would normally be packed with people this time of the year
Ryan Jason

@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 28 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
