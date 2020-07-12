Sign up
Photo 1676
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Strong thunderstorms rolled in during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning. I got lucky and managed to capture this shot of lightning hitting a radio tower in the distance around 4:30am.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Ryan Jason
@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 28 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
Album
clouds and sky
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
12th July 2020 4:28am
night
sky
lightning
clouds
storm
