Sunday, July 12, 2020 by ryanjasonphotography
Sunday, July 12, 2020

Strong thunderstorms rolled in during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning. I got lucky and managed to capture this shot of lightning hitting a radio tower in the distance around 4:30am.
Ryan Jason

I'm a 28 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.
