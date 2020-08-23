Sign up
Photo 1691
Sunday, August 23, 2020
31% illuminated waxing crescent moon
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Ryan Jason
@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 28 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
5
clouds and sky
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
23rd August 2020 8:21pm
night
sky
moon
