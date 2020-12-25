Sign up
Photo 1770
Friday, December 25, 2020
Pre-dawn Christmas morning bokeh. 🎄 Unfortunately, this was a sad and tragic Christmas morning here in Nashville. Please continue to pray for our beloved city during this difficult time!
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Ryan Jason
@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 28 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
Photo Details
Album
clouds and sky
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
25th December 2020 1:41am
Tags
christmas
,
bokeh
,
christmaslights
,
christmastree
