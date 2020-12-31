Previous
Thursday, December 31, 2020 by ryanjasonphotography
Thursday, December 31, 2020

Since Nashville sadly isn't doing fireworks tonight, I decided to make my own in-camera "fireworks". Good riddance, 2020!
31st December 2020

Ryan Jason

@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 28 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
Kathy ace
Very nicely done.
January 1st, 2021  
Frances Tackaberry ace
This is awesome! Happy New Year!

January 1st, 2021  
