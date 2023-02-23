Previous
Thursday, February 23, 2023 by ryanjasonphotography
Thursday, February 23, 2023

the warmest February day on record in Middle Tennessee...85°F! (and just for perspective, the average high temperature for this day is 54°F). This came exactly two months after our lowest ever recorded wind chills of -25°F or lower.
Ryan Jason

I'm a 31 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.
