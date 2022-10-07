Sign up
Autumn Leaves
I chose to take a picture of the fallen leaves because they are starting to appear more and more, showing us the beginning of the fall season. I like how much you can see the fall colours and how it accurately represents fall.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Ryleigh
@ryleighmcdavid
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th October 2022 12:04pm
