2 / 365
Pairs
I chose this photo because even though it isn't the most interesting photo, I like the simplicity of it. I like how it fits the assignment of two things that fit together, but there is still contrast between the two.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Ryleigh
@ryleighmcdavid
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
13th October 2022 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
365 Project
