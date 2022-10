old & worn out

I chose this subject for the photo because it has the worn out effect and shows us a bit of how old this school really is. I like how it shows a larger area, and in that area there are things that are worn out (the cracks in the wall and the floor). If I were to do this again, I would have it showing only one specific part of the wall that's tattered. We all know this school is old, but this photo visually tells the story of how long it has been around.