Winter by rylin
4 / 365

Winter

I chose this photo because I thought it was perfect for the subject. I like all the snow thats in the picture. I don't like that some parts show the dirt on the ground. The mood of this is chilly.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Rylin LeClaire

@rylin
Photo Details

