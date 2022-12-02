Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
5 / 365
texture
I chose this photo because of the texture and how it also fits the theme of winter. I like the texture on the ornament and the background. I dislike the reflection off of the ornament. It gives a bright mood I think.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rylin LeClaire
@rylin
5
photos
6
followers
6
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd December 2022 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close