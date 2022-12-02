Previous
Next
texture by rylin
5 / 365

texture

I chose this photo because of the texture and how it also fits the theme of winter. I like the texture on the ornament and the background. I dislike the reflection off of the ornament. It gives a bright mood I think.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Rylin LeClaire

@rylin
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise